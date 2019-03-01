TODAY |

Startling footage shows tarantula dragging opossum through Amazon, first time such an encounter documented

American scientists have for the first time captured vision of a giant tarantula spider preying on an opossum in the Amazon rainforest.

Biologists at the University of Michigan released video on the startling incident in a paper published in Amphibian and Reptile Conservation.

Robert Voss, a mammologist at the American Museum of Natural History, said it was the first encounter of its kind documented, Fox news reported. 

"We were pretty ecstatic and shocked, and we couldn’t really believe what we were seeing," Michael Grundler, a PhD student and contributing author, said in a statement.

"We knew we were witnessing something pretty special, but we weren’t aware that it was the first observation until after the fact."

Watch the incredible footage in the video above, however those with arachnophobia may want to look away...

Researchers at the University of Michigan were ecstatic with the footage. Source: Youtube/University of Michigan
