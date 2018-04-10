Stars urge Indonesian president to ban brutal trade in dog, cat meat for human consumption

International stars of acting, music and sports have signed a letter urging Indonesia's president to ban what they say is a brutal trade in dog and cat meat for human consumption.

Source: 1 NEWS

The appeal comes after Indonesian campaigners against animal cruelty and Humane Society International in January exposed markets on the island of Sulawesi where dogs were bludgeoned by the thousands and blow-torched alive.

The letter, released to The Associated Press today says an Indonesian ban on the cruel trade would be "celebrated globally".

It also warns of health risks posed by the trade due to the potential to spread rabies.