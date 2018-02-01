 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Stargazers across the globe celebrate super-blue-blood moon

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The celestial spectacular represents three events all happening at once.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Space

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:16
1
The town is being hit by the remnants of an ex-tropical cyclone.

LIVE: Ex-cyclone Fehi slams into the country, causes flight cancellations at Auckland, Wellington and Nelson airports

00:29
2
Large swell are inundating Rocks Road, catching motorists out.

Raw video: Car pounded by huge wave as vehicles traverse dangerous, flooded Nelson road

3

John Armstrong: 'In coming months, Bill English should announce that he intends stepping down as National's leader'

00:38
4
The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.

Raw video: Women wiped out by surprise monster ocean surge during Nelson 1 NEWS interview


01:35
5
The South Island region in the thick of a tropical cyclone.

Watch: High winds leave trail of destruction on West Coast as storm hits

John Armstrong: 'In coming months, Bill English should announce that he intends stepping down as National's leader'

Why did Bill English's leadership suddenly become a big issue? "One answer is the very mixed performance of Paula Bennett, his deputy."

00:29
Large swell are inundating Rocks Road, catching motorists out.

Raw video: Car pounded by huge wave as vehicles traverse dangerous, flooded Nelson road

Motorists were caught out today negotiating the Rocks Road as the sea crashed over it.

00:07
Water can be seen completely covering the road alongside Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour.

Auckland's Tamaki Drive re-opens for commuters both ways, after flooding

Tamaki Drive is open for business again after king tides created chaos for commuters this morning.

00:35
The footage of the rare celestial event was captured just outside Auckland Airport early this morning.

Watch: Super-blood moon eclipse hypnotises lucky Kiwi stargazers who witnessed the rare event

Cloud cover spoiled the super-blood-moon eclipse early this morning, but it was spectacular for those who saw it.

00:16
The town is being hit by the remnants of an ex-tropical cyclone.

LIVE: Ex-cyclone Fehi slams into the country, causes flight cancellations at Auckland, Wellington and Nelson airports

1 NEWS has the latest weather developments around the country.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 