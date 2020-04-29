Starbucks sales fall as Covid-19 cripples global operations

Starbucks' global sales plunged in the first three months of the year as coronavirus-related shutdowns crippled its worldwide operations.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said 98 per cent of its stores in China have reopened, but many are operating with reduced hours and seating.

In the US, the company has temporarily closed half of its 8000 company-owned stores, while 75 per cent of stores in the United Kingdom, Japan and Canada are shuttered. In New Zealand, Starbucks outlets in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch have re-opened after the nationwide drop to Alert Level 3 yesterday.

More New Zealand stores will re-open over the next few days, the company said on social media.

The company said sales at its established stores fell 10 per cent in the January-March period. It expects conditions to worsen in its fiscal third quarter before moderating later this year.

It said it is withdrawing most 2020 financial guidance as a result.

Starbucks' revenue fell five percent to NZ$9.9 billion in its fiscal second quarter. That beat analysts' estimate of $9.7 billion, according to FactSet.

The company earned $524 million for the quarter, down 50.5 per cent from the prior year. Adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share were shy of analysts' estimate of 34 cents.

Starbucks' same-store sales decline — which compares sales at stores open at least a year — was also higher than analysts anticipated.