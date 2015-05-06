 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Starbucks, citing ocean threat, is ditching plastic straws

share

Source:

Associated Press

Starbucks will eliminate plastic straws from all of its locations within two years, the coffee chain announced today, becoming the largest food and beverage company to do so as calls for businesses and cities to cut waste grow louder.

While the straws account for a small percentage of the pollution that ends up in the ocean, they've become a flashpoint because they're seen as an easy way to reduce waste.

Starbucks.

Source: APTN

"There are several of these single-use items the public is realising, hey, we don't actually need these," said Denise Hardesty, a scientist with Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation who studies plastic pollution.

A week after its hometown of Seattle banned plastic drinking straws and utensils, Starbucks said today that by 2020, it will use straws made from biodegradable materials such as paper and specially designed lids. The company already offers alternative straws in Seattle.

Other cities, like Fort Myers Beach in Florida, have banned plastic straws, and similar proposals are being considered in New York and San Francisco. The push to ban the straws gained traction after a viral video in 2015 showed rescuers removing a straw from a sea turtle's nose in graphic detail.

The issue of waste more broadly is coming up in company boardrooms.

In February, Dunkin' Donuts said it would eliminate polystyrene foam cups from its stores by 2020.

McDonald's said it would switch to paper straws in the United Kingdom and Ireland by next year and test alternatives to plastic straws in some U.S. locations. The burger chain also said this year it would use only recycled or other environmentally friendly materials for its soda cups, Happy Meal boxes and other packaging by 2025.

Starbucks notes the cups for its cold drinks are made from recyclable materials.

Plastic drinking straws make up only about 4 percent of plastic trash by number of pieces, and far less by weight. Straws add up to about 2,000 tons of the nearly 9 million tons of plastic waste that ends up in waters around the globe each year.

Still, the advocacy group 5 Gyres notes that the top five biggest sources of single-use plastic are plastic bags, water bottles, to-go containers, to-go cups and straws.

Other plastic items have also been targeted in recent years.

Several local governments have enacted bans and fees on plastic bags. Reusable water bottles have also gained popularity as a way to reduce use of plastic water bottles, with refilling water stations popping up on college campuses and elsewhere.

One reason big chains say it will take time to change practices may be the difficulty in securing adequate supplies. Imperial Dade, a food service and janitorial supplies distributor based in New Jersey, says it's seen a huge spike in demand for alternative straws in recent months.

"Our biggest challenge is trying to locate alternative sources so we can satisfy the demand," said Laura Craven, the company's director of marketing.

Craven also said she's starting to see more awareness about the need for exemptions for straws that bend, which people with disabilities and others may need. Starbucks says it expects an alternative it has to work in that regard.

The strawless lids will begin to appear in Seattle and Vancouver Starbucks this fall, with phased rollouts within the U.S. and Canada next year. A global rollout of strawless lids will follow, beginning in Europe, where they will be used in some stores in France and the Netherlands, as well as in the United Kingdom.

Related

Business

Environment

Food and Drink

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Urban aerial landscape view of traffic on Auckland city motorway. It is the most populous urban area in New Zealand.

Auckland double-decker bus passenger dies after falling down stairs

2
injecting injection vaccine vaccination medicine flu man doctor insulin health drug influenza concept - stock image

Two babies die in Samoa hospital minutes after receiving 'MMR' vaccinations; Investigation underway

00:34
3
Early this morning four boys were pulled out of the cave but eight are still underground.

Schoolmates of trapped Thai cave boys reveal their fears - 'I'm worried about their physical well-being'

00:37
4
NZNO members voted online and the majority did not want to take the offer.

Nurses' strike to go ahead on Thursday after latest pay offer rejected

5

What did the rescued Thai boys request for their first meal in hospital?

01:38
The Acting PM hopes Thursday’s industrial action by nurses can still be avoided.

Nurses' strike will cause 'disruption to health services nationwide' after ‘highest pay increase in 14 long years’ rejected - Winston Peters

But the Acting PM hopes Thursday's industrial action by nurses can still be avoided.


00:37
NZNO members voted online and the majority did not want to take the offer.

Nurses' strike to go ahead on Thursday after latest pay offer rejected

Potentially over 30,000 NZNO members would be involved in the 24 hour strike.

The aunt of coach Ekapol Chantawong shows a picture of the coach and his grandmother on a mobile phone screen, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. With heavy rains forecast to worsen flooding in a cave in northern Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach are waiting to be extracted by rescuers, authorities say they might be forced to have them swim out through a narrow, underwater passage. The 13 are described as healthy and being looked after by medics inside the cave.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Thai cave rescue: Coach set to be last out, could face a wait because 'for safety, the best number is four' per trip

The 25-year-old coach Ekaphol "Ake" Chantawong faces two more days trapped in the Chiang Rai caves.

01:43
Two DHBs say a tax on unhealthy foods is overdue – but Mr Peters says people can run their own lives.

Winston Peters rails against 'namby-pamby state' potentially imposing a sugar tax, telling Jack Tame people can run their own lives

"We should be ensuring that people understand what's good for them and what's bad," Mr Peters told Breakfast.

03:53
1 NEWS’ Kimberlee Downs has the latest from Chiang Rai.

Jubilation as four more boys freed from Thai cave but officials claim they 'can do even better' in rescuing final five

Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is in charge of the rescue effort, is vowing the operation will be a "100 per cent success".