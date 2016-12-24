 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Star Wars star Carrie Fisher in stable condition after suffering heart attack on flight to LA

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Carrie Fisher is in stable condition after suffering a medical emergency aboard a flight.

Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher

Source: Twitter: Carrie Fisher

Her brother, Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press that she was "out of emergency" and stabilised at a Los Angeles hospital today. He said he could not discuss any other details about what happened.

The 60-year-old "Star Wars" star experienced medical trouble during a flight from London and was treated by paramedics immediately upon landing in Los Angeles today, according to reports citing unnamed sources. Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

More details have surfaced after reports early this morning said Fisher suffered a heart attack while flying to LA.
Source: US ABC

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said paramedics administered advanced life-saving care to a patient at Los Angeles International Airport and transported the person to a nearby hospital. He did not identify the patient as Fisher.

The actress and author is considered a member of Hollywood royalty - her parents are Debbie Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher.

Catapulted to stardom as Princess Leia in 1977's "Star Wars," Carrie Fisher reprised the role as the tough-as-nails leader of a galactic rebellion in three sequels, including last year's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." 

In this 1977 image provided by 20th Century-Fox Film Corporation, from left, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill are shown in a scene from "Star Wars" movie released by 20th Century-Fox.

Source: Associated Press

Fisher is best known for her portrayal of Leia, but she is also an accomplished writer known for no-holds-barred accounts of her struggles with addiction and mental illness.

Her thinly veiled autobiography "Postcards from the Edge" was adapted into a 1987 film version starring Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep. She transformed her one-woman show "Wishful Drinking," which played on Broadway and was filmed for HBO, was also turned into a book.

She has recently been promoting her latest book, "The Princess Diarist," in which she reveals that she and co-star Harrison Ford had an affair on the set of "Star Wars."

Related

North America

Movies

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

One confirmed dead in bus crash near Gisborne

00:35
2
The rugby league player delievered the fight-ending blow on Ryan Carr-Ketu in the fourth round to extend his boxing record to 7-0.

Watch: Paul Gallen unloads deadly uppercut on Kiwi boxer's head to finish bout in emphatic knockout fashion

00:40
3
Storm Barbara battered Birmingham Airport causing pilots grief and passengers unease as they touched down at uncomfortable angles.

Hold on! Wobbly planes hit by severe winds nearly blown off tarmac trying to land at UK airport

4

Motorcyclist flown to hospital after receiving leg and abdominal injuries

00:15
5
Weather reporter for Madrid Contigo, Elena Minambres, was joined by colleagues as she celebrated her astonishing win.

Watch: Ecstatic Spanish weather presenter can't control herself after realising big lotto win on live TV

03:53

Richie McCaw's mercy mission brings isolated Kaikoura residents Christmas gifts

The legendary ex-All Black took a helicopter full of gifts for quake-stricken Kaikoura residents with the help of a selfless Christchurch volunteer.

00:20
The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

Video: The largest cruise ship ever to visit our shores docks in Wellington

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas is here and on board are a circus school, a rock-climbing and more.

00:26
Loni ‘The Tongan Bear’ Uhila is a vicious rugby player and boxer but today we saw another side as he visited two young fans.

'The Tongan Bear' plays Santa Claus for Wellington families

Players from the Hurricanes, the Phoenix and the Firebirds teamed up with the Wellington City Mission to deliver 100 Christmas hampers.

00:48
Five-year-old Alexis Goatley of Auckland is Terrance the rubbish truck driver’s biggest fan. So much so he's given him a Christmas gift.

Watch: Kiwi kids exchange Christmas gifts with rubbish man hero

Two Auckland boys can tick one wish off their Christmas list, meeting their idol.

01:02
Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.

Milder looking weather today but we are 'looking good for Christmas'

Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ