Star-studded online concert encouraging everyone to stay home for Covid-19 pandemic

A star-studded charity special aimed at supporting health workers battling Covid-19 on the frontlines will take place later today with celebrities such as Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Billie Eilish and many, many more all taking part.

Elton John at the 2020 Oscars Source: Associated Press

One World: Together at Home is a collaboration between the World Health Organization and Global Citizen and was made to encourage people to take action against the spread of coronavirus by staying home and calling on elected officials.

Singer Lady Gaga also helped curate today’s event which has artists performing iconic songs from their bubbles at home. The multi-hour TV special will also stream on YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more platforms.

Performances today will include appearances by Elton John, David Beckham, John Legend, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Lizzo, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli and Maluma. Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, who both tested posted for coronavirus, will also take part in the special.

Lady Gaga said the concert is all about those doing their best for humanity currently.

“I would like to reiterate our deep gratitude to the medical community. My heart is very achy and warm for those who are ER doctors as well as nurses who are sleeping in cars to make sure they don’t infect their families or their patients. What you are doing is putting yourself in harm’s way to help the world and we all salute you," Gaga said.

“What’s very important is three things happening for all of us. That we celebrate and we highlight the singular kind global community that is arising right now. Two, we want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented cultural movement. And three, we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit," she said.

Gaga added that the TV special is not a fundraiser: “Put your wallets away ... and sit back and enjoy the show you all deserve.”

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel are hosting One World: Together At Home, which will also highlight those affected by the virus and celebrate health care workers on the front lines.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Others taking part in the TV special include Green Day’s Billy Joe Armstrong, Lang Lang, Kacey Musgraves, Alanis Morissette, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Keith Urban, Burna Boy and Eilish’s producer-brother, Finneas.

The concert officially begins at 12pm NZT.