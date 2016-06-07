Stanford University rapist who walked free after three months in jail asks for retrial

 

The former Stanford University swimmer who was convicted last year of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, sparking a national outcry, is appealing his convictions. 

Last year, Brock Turner walked out of Santa Clara County jail after only serving half of his six-month sentence. 

Now, according to CNN, Turner's lawyers have filed an appeal on Saturday (NZT), claiming their client was denied due process during his 2016 trial and called it "fundamentally unfair".

The 21-year-old, who was 19 at the time of the incident, had to register as a sex offender and faced three years of supervised probation. 

The grounds of appeal is because of a statement the prosecutor repeatedly made during the trial, saying the assault occurred "behind the dumpster".

Turner's lawyers argue that the assault did not happen "behind a dumpster," and the implication that the crime occurred in that location prejudiced the jury against Turner.  

The appeal also claims Turner was "denied a fair trial" because witnesses "who would testify to his good character were excluded by the court," according to his lawyer Eric Multhaup. 

Turner's trial was reported on worldwide after the victim's statement went viral. 

