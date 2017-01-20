'Standing out here in the freezing cold, I have to pee' - Alec Baldwin mocks Trump at pre-inauguration protest

Actors Robert De Niro, Sally Field, Mark Ruffalo and Alec Baldwin joined hundreds of other people outside a Donald Trump building tonight for a pre-inauguration demonstration organisers said was meant to energise those concerned about the Republican president-elect's policies.

The event, staged in front of Trump International Hotel and Tower near Central Park in Manhattan, was a rally for city residents who have vowed to pursue their own policies on health care, the environment and other issues during the Trump administration.

The mayors of Minneapolis and New York attended.

Civic-mindedness was a theme throughout the evening.

Actor Alec Baldwin briefly did his Trump impression, which has drawn barbs from the president-elect.