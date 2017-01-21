'Stand up to Trump' - chaotic scenes at protests ahead of Trump's inauguration

Police deployed pepper spray in a chaotic confrontation blocks from Donald Trump's inauguration today as protesters registered their rage against the incoming president.

Protesters burn signs outside the National Press Building ahead of the presidential inauguration overnight. Source: Associated Press

Spirited demonstrations unfolded peacefully at various security checkpoints near the Capitol as police helped ticket-holders get through to the inaugural ceremony. Signs read, "Resist Trump Climate Justice Now," ''Let Freedom Ring," ''Free Palestine."

But at one point, police gave chase to a group of about 100 protesters who smashed the windows of downtown businesses as they denounced capitalism and Mr Trump.

Campaigners demonstrate outside the United States Embassy in London, holding placards and wearing Trump face masks as they protest ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump as US President. Source: Associated Press

Police in riot gear used pepper spray from large canisters and eventually cordoned off the protesters, who shouted, "Hands up, don't shoot," as a helicopter hovered overhead.

The confrontation happened about an hour before Mr Trump's swearing-in at the Capitol.

Closer to that scene, lines for ticket holders entering two gates stretched for blocks at one point as protesters clogged entrances.

Earlier, the DisruptJ20 coalition, named after the date of the inauguration, had promised that people participating in its actions in Washington would attempt to shut down the celebrations, risking arrest when necessary.

Members of various civil groups march through the streets of Tokyo in protest against US President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration Source: Associated Press

At one checkpoint, protesters wore orange jumpsuits with black hoods over their faces to represent prisoners in US detention at Guantanamo Bay. Eleanor Goldfield, who helped organise the Disrupt J20 protest, said protesters wanted to show Mr Trump and his "misguided, misinformed or just plain dangerous" supporters that they won't be silent.

Black Lives Matter and feminist groups also made their voices heard.

Most Mr Trump supporters walking to the inauguration past Union Station ignored protesters outside the train station, but not Doug Rahm, who engaged in a lengthy and sometimes profane yelling match with them.

"Get a job," said Rahm, a Bikers for Trump member from Philadelphia. "Stop crying snowflakes, Trump won."

Outside the International Spy Museum, protesters in Russian hats ridiculed Mr Trump's praise of President Vladimir Putin, marching with signs calling Trump "Putin's Puppet" and "Kremlin employee of the month."

More demonstrations were planned for later in the day. For one DisruptJ20 event, a march beginning at Columbus Circle outside Union Station, participants were asked to gather this morning, the same time as Trump's swearing-in as the 45th president.

The route for the march, which organisers called a "Festival of Resistance," ran more than 2km to McPherson Square, a park about three blocks from the White House, where a rally featuring the filmmaker and liberal activist Michael Moore was planned.

Demonstrators march near a inaugural security checkpoint entrance in Washington ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration this morning. Source: Associated Press

"We're going to throw a party in the streets for our side," organiser David Thurston told reporters last week, adding that drummers, musicians and a float of dancers were planned for the march.

Along the parade route, the ANSWER Coalition anti-war group planned demonstrations at two locations.