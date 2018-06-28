Stand-off with man wanted over discovery of teen girl's body in a barrel ends in arrest

A man wanted for questioning over the discovery of a teenage girl's body in a barrel has surrendered to police after 28 hours holed up in a Sunshine Coast unit.

Police are hunting for Zlatko Sikorsky after the disappearance of 16-year-old Larissa Beilby right. Source: Brisbane Police

Zlatko Sikorsky, 34, had been wanted since Wednesday over the disappearance of 16-year-old Brisbane girl Larissa Beilby.



He holed up in an Alexandra Headland apartment complex, prompting police to lock down the surrounding area from 3.25pm on Friday.



Queensland Police said in a statement that Sikorsky had surrendered and been arrested without incident at around 6.30pm tonight "following a highly complex and lengthy negotiation lasting nearly 28 hours".



Sunshine Coast District Officer Superintendent Darryl Johnson said that at all times during the incident, public safety remained the top priority of police.

"It was important to give our negotiators the time and space to help us resolve this peacefully - and I am relieved that we have been able to take this man into custody without him, any member of the public or any of our officers being hurt," Supt Johnson said.



"I want to thank the people of Alexandra Headlands - particularly those living within our exclusion zone - for their patience and assistance during the last 24 hours. It is very much appreciated."



Sikorsky was taken to the Maroochydore Watch House.



Police closed in on Sikorsky at the apartment block two days after he allegedly dumped what are believed to be the remains of missing Ms Beilby on the Gold Coast.



Sikorsky fled a Logan property on Wednesday when police attended as part of their investigation into Ms Beilby's disappearance.



She was last seen by family members at a home in Brisbane's northern suburbs on June 15, and was reported missing by her father, Peter Beilby, on Tuesday.



One woman described her shock after a man understood to be Sikorsky threatened her with a shotgun a short time later at a gated residential estate in nearby Stapylton.



It was there that he abandoned the car and police discovered what are believed to be Ms Beilby's remains stuffed into a small barrel in the ute's tray.



It has been confirmed the pair were known to each other.

