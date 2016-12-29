'Spirit and the hope' – credited by Trump for US job boost

President Barack Obama is committing to continuing talks with President-elect Donald Trump, even as Trump accuses him of throwing up "roadblocks" to a smooth transition of power.

Obama called Trump from Hawaii, where Obama is on vacation with his family. The White House says the call was "positive" and focused on "continuing a smooth and effective transition."

White House spokesman Eric Schultz says Obama's other calls with Trump since the election have also been positive.

He says Obama and Trump agreed that their teams will keep working together until Inauguration Day on January 20.

Earlier today, Trump said on Twitter that the transition was not going smoothly and blamed Obama.

But he later told reporters that he and Obama "had a very nice conversation."

Donald Trump is touting plans by a Japanese mogul to bring 8,000 jobs to the United States.

Tech billionaire Masayoshi Son promised to create 50,000 jobs after meeting with the president-elect in December.

Son is the founder and chief executive of SoftBank, one of Japan's largest technology outfits.

He owns the US mobile carrier Sprint, which Trump said would be moving 5,000 jobs "back" to the United States. Son also controls OneWest, which Trump said would hire 3,000 workers.

It was unclear whether the president-elect was referencing Son's earlier commitment to invest $US50 billion in the United States and create 50,000 jobs.