"Speed is of the essence please people" – The public is being aggressively evacuated from London Bridge Station

London Bridge station has been evacuated amid reports of a van mowing down pedestrians, victims being stabbed and shots being fired.
UK and Europe

LIVE: ‘Clear the area now!’ – Police evacuate pedestrians after van reportedly hits people on London Bridge

Milner-Skudder made his Super Rugby return igniting a stunning Hurricanes try against the Force in Perth.

Watch: Guess who's back? Nehe Milner-Skudder shreds the Force with dancing feet as Canes score stunner in blowout

Moments after setting up Vince Aso the Canes skipper got in on the scoring cartwheeling over the try-line in the 69th minute.

Watch: Hurricanes star TJ Perenara toys with Force, pulls out ridiculous backyard footy skills in Canes blowout

The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Team NZ will face the Brits while Team Japan take on Artemis Racing for the challenger semis which starts tomorrow.

Burling makes the call! It's Team NZ v Ben Ainslie's BAR in the America's Cup semis from tomorrow

Video footage shows police moving people off the road, yelling "clear the area now".


Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

"Our thoughts are with them".


Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.

Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ