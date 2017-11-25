 

Speculation of 'imminent' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle engagement as bookmaker suspends bets

Associated Press

A major London bookmaker has suspended betting on whether Prince Harry will marry American actress Meghan Markle in 2018 amid rumours an engagement may be announced soon.

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 30: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seen at the Closing Ceremony on day 8 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 at the Air Canada Centre on September 30, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for the Armed Forces. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Source: Getty

Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said today that it seems an engagement announcement "is to be confirmed imminently."

The bookmaker has stopped taking bets on a 2018 royal wedding after Markle was seen shopping in London this week.

The prince helped launch Britain’s National HIV Testing Week.
The British press has reported that Markle has already met in private with Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple has been dating for more than a year and Harry has asked the press to grant them a certain amount of privacy.

Markle is believed to be in the process of moving to London.

Palace officials say they will not comment on the rumors.

The Prince laid a cross and met with veterans as he honoured the nation’s war dead at Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance.
He spoke about how his mother inspired him to use his platform to help others.
Her sons Princes William and Harry paid a visit to her old home Kensington Palace.
Video: Prince Harry hands out HIV self-testing kits at pop-up centre in London
Prince Harry greets war veterans during sombre Remembrance Day tributes

'She pushed the boundaries' – Prince Harry says Princess Diana his 'ideal role model'

