The spectacular moment US SpaceX rocket lifts off from California

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California today.

The rocket will launch ten satellites for the Iridium next mobile communications fleet.

SpaceX wants to recycle boosters to lower launch costs and open space up to more payloads and people.

NASA is one of the company's biggest customers; SpaceX flies cargo to the International Space Station and aims to transport astronauts, too, next year.