Specialists to examine 'cracked' Sydney tower

A specialist team has been appointed to investigate the cause of Sydney's cracked Opal Tower which saw more than 3000 people evacuated on Christmas Eve.

The Sydney Olympic Park building experienced a structural failure on Monday and saw the evacuation of the tower and the surrounding areas.



It's understood residents on the tenth floor heard "cracking" sounds throughout the day before emergency services evacuated the area fearing the tower could collapse.



Hours later much of the building was re-opened but 51 units remain off-limits days later.



The displaced residents were only able to return briefly to recover essentials, while being escorted by Fire and Rescue NSW crews.



On Thursday Minister for Planning and Housing Anthony Roberts appointed specialist investigators to conduct an inquiry into the matter.



Two professors of engineering will lead an investigation into the cause of the failure and will report on immediate steps to be taken to ensure the safety of the building for residents.



The report, which will be made public once complete, will also include recommendations on how to avoid similar incidents in the future.



"I've been in contact with the developer and the builder in the last 24 hours and have stressed to them my expectation that these residents are looked after," Mr Roberts said.



The building's developer Ecove insisted it was "pushing as hard as everyone else" to find out what went wrong.



The company's director Bassam Aflak, in a statement on Thursday, refuted suggestions there was a pattern of substandard work in the construction industry.



"The city's 'development boom' has not led to cutting of corners. There has been no cutting of corners," he said.



Mr Aflak said it appeared there was "one failed panel" but engineers were still working "flat out" to find the root problem.



"The requirement from the Sydney Olympic Park Authority was that the building be high quality, and we have delivered on that," he said.



"While this incident suggests otherwise, the contract with Icon specified that the building be of high quality Australian design and construction."



NSW Labor leader Michael Daley said he wants to know someone is looking after the displaced residents and called for the cause of the problems to be made public.