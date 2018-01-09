Special village in Australia created for new dementia treatment

Dementia patients in Australia are welcoming an innovative new treatment which enables them to live a normal life.

Based on dementia villages in the Netherlands, new residential facilities are being created which will give patients real-life scenarios such as supermarkets and cafes, which will have health staff working in them, 9News reported.

CEO of Australia's first dementia village, Lucy O'Flaherty, said the safe space would enable "people do what they ordinarily would have done".

It will home 90 patients and is to be built in Hobart.

There is another village planned to be build in the state of Victoria, according to 9News.