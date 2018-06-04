Spanish religious ceremony sees men dressed as the Devil jumping over babies

Men representing the devil, known as Colacho, leapt over young babies on Sunday (overnight NZT), in an ancient Spanish religious festival designed to chase out bad spirits.

'El Salto del Colacho', or The Jump of the Colacho, takes place every year in the village of Castrillo de Murcia, near Burgos, in northern Spain.

The babies are all under one-year-old.

This festival is meant to represent the triumph of Christianity over evil, and it has taken place on the feast of Corpus Christi every year since the 1600s.

Marianela Manrique, Mayor of Castrillo de Murcia, told the Associated Press, "It is a tradition (El Colacho) that has been celebrated since 1621, according to the first known documented data, although we suppose it is a tradition from many years before.

"It is a tradition in which the triumph of good over evil is celebrated, the protagonist is Christ who is in custody, and the antagonist is the Colacho who comes to give prominence to the party, although he is the antagonist of the party.

"The Colacho represents the devil, he wants to seize the children, their innocence, their tenderness, but he sees that God is coming from behind, that would be the procession, and he jumps.