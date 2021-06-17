Spanish man jailed for killing, eating his mother

A Spanish man who killed, chopped up and ate his mother has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Alberto Sanchez Gomez

The cannibal was arrested in April 2019 after police found the remains of a body in plastic containers in his mother's home in Madrid.

Alberto Sanchez Gomez will serve 15 years of jail for homicide and an additional five months for desecration of a human body.

The sentence confirmed Sanchez strangled his mother, Maria Soledad, during an argument. He then left the body on the bed, chopped it up and fed on it for 15 days.

The 28-year-old will also have to pay his brother $100,000 in compensation.