Spanish hero who confronted London terrorists with skateboard was fatally stabbed in the back - autopsy

Spain's Foreign Ministry says a British autopsy concluded that Ignacio Echeverria, the Spaniard who confronted assailants during last weekend's attacks in London, died after being stabbed in the back.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman, speaking anonymously in line with official policy, said today that Echeverria's family shared the information with the ministry after the autopsy was performed on Friday.

Witnesses described seeing the 39-year-old Echeverria using a skateboard against attackers before he fell to the ground during last Saturday's attacks on and near London Bridge.

He was employed in London by HSBC bank.

Seven other people also died in the attack on June 4.

