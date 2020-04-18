Spanish Civil Protection rallies neighbours to sing to children with lockdown birthdays

Spaniards have been in lockdown, confined to their residencies for over a month and unsurprisingly spirits are beginning to flag.

But the upbeat volunteers of Spanish Civil Protection are doing their best to cheer-up the residents of a small town just outside Madrid.

Civil Protection volunteers Carmen and Alvaro suggested to Grinon town hall that with some pumping music and an almost choregraphed dance they could spread some positivity to cabin-fevered residents. The pair also realised that lots of children were celebrating birthdays in isolation.

For the last few weeks at 8 o'clock every Friday they chose a new spot for some lively antics. The caravan of Civil Protection vehicles then goes around to all the youngsters who have had a birthday in previous week.

Each child is given a special birthday certificate, a dedicated birthday song and a warm round of applause from neighbours.

Spain has recorded 188,167 coronavirus cases and 19,631 death, according to a running tally kept by John Hopkins University.

