Spain saves 73 migrants in 3 boats crossing from Africa

Source:

Associated Press

Spain's maritime rescue service says it has saved 73 migrants from three small boats attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

Source: Associated Press

The service says that the first boat carrying 27 men and six women was located in waters east of the Strait of Gibraltar late on Friday after being spotted by a Spanish military plane.

Another rescue boat intervened early on Saturday to pull five men from another boat.

A third craft in danger of sinking with 35 men aboard was then spotted by a Spanish navy outpost on the Alboran Island between Spain and Morocco.

The Spanish military helped the boat dock on the island, where the migrants were to be picked up by the rescue service.

