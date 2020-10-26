Spain PM declares national state of emergency over outbreak

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has declared a second nationwide state of emergency in hopes of stemming a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

Workers of catering sectors take part in a protest organized by restaurants and bar owners in Barcelona, Spain. The coronavirus pandemic is gathering strength again in Europe and, with winter coming, its restaurant industry is struggling. Source: Associated Press

The Socialist leader told the nation in a televised address that the extraordinary measure will go into effect on Sunday.

Sánchez said that his government will use the state of emergency to impose an 11 p.m.-6 a.m. nationwide curfew, except in the Canary Islands.

The prime minister says that Spain’s 19 regional leaders will have authority to set different hours for the curfew as long as they are stricter, close regional borders to travel and limit gatherings to six people who don’t live together.

“The reality is that Europe and Spain are immersed in a second wave of the pandemic,” Sánchez said after meeting with his Cabinet.