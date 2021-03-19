Spain passes law legalising euthanasia

Lawmakers voted today to make Spain the sixth country in the world, and the fourth in Europe, to allow physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia for long-suffering patients with incurable diseases and for people with unbearable permanent conditions.

The Spanish parliament's lower house voted 202-140 with two abstentions on the final passage of the euthanasia bill.

Legislators from the left-wing governing coalition and other parties supported it, while conservative and far-right lawmakers voted “no” and vowed to overturn the legislation.

Health Minister Carolina Darias hailed the passing of the bill as an important step “towards the recognition of human rights".

"We are heading towards a more humane and fair society,” she told the Congress of Deputies.

The bill was the result of a lengthy legislative journey that began three years ago and underwent several rounds of revision in parliamentary committees and in the Senate.

It is expected to go into effect in mid-June, when Spain's public health system will need to provide life-ending assistance in justified cases.

Euthanasia — when a doctor directly administers fatal drugs to a patient — is either legal or sanctioned by courts in Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Colombia, and the Netherlands.

In Switzerland and some US states, medically assisted suicide — when patients self-administer lethal drugs under medical supervision —is permitted.

The law allows medical workers, whether in the public or private system, to refuse to participate on grounds of belief.

Protesters both in favour and against the new law gathered outside Madrid’s lower house building while lawmakers voted.

In last year's election, 65.1 per cent of New Zealand voters voted in favour of the End of Life Choice Act. It is expected to come into force from November 7 this year.

