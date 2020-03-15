Spain to follow Italy into lockdown as virus cases soar

Spain was set to follow Italy on Saturday in declaring a nationwide lockdown as European countries took ever more sweeping measures to reduce contact among people and slow the accelerating spread of the coronavirus.

People take a selfie outside the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona, Spain which has closed its doors to visitors to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. Source: 1 NEWS

China, meanwhile, where the virus first emerged late last year, continued to relax lockdown measures in its hardest-hit region.

According to a draft of the government order seen by The Associated Press, Spain’s government planned to announce tight restrictions on movement for the nation of 46 million people while declaring a two-week state of emergency.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was due to address the nation in the afternoon.

People will be allowed to leave their homes only to buy food and medicine, commute to work, go to hospitals and banks, or take trips related to the care of the young and the elderly.

Those rules will take effect at 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) Monday.

Effectively immediately, Spain is also closing all schools, universities, restaurants, bars and hotels nationwide along with non-essential stores, a step some regions have already taken.

Health authorities in Spain said the number of coronavirus infections climbed past 5,700, half of them in the capital, Madrid.

That represents a national increase of over 1,500 in 24 hours. The country had 136 deaths, up from 120.

Spain has the fifth-highest number of cases, behind China, Italy, Iran and South Korea.

By Saturday, more than 145,000 infections and over 5,400 deaths had been recorded worldwide.

The number of new cases has dwindled in China, but the virus has in recent weeks spread exponentially in the Middle East, Europe and North America, leading President Donald Trump to declare a state of emergency for the United States on Friday.

Europe has now become the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic, with countries imposing a cascade of restrictions in an effort to prevent their health systems from collapsing under the caseload.

Schools, bars and shops not selling essential goods are among the places closed in many locations. Residents in Madrid and northeastern Catalonia had already awoken Saturday to shuttered bars, restaurants and other non-essential commercial outlets as ordered by regional authorities.

Madrid ordered city parks closed and Seville canceled its Easter Week processions — one of Spain's most important religious and cultural events.

Spain's measures to date, though, had fallen short of those ordered by Italy, the worst-hit European country, where the number of cases climbed to over 17,600, with 1,266 deaths.

The government in Rome has ordered an unprecedented lockdown, ordering businesses to close and restricting people's movement.

Mayors of many Italian cities, including Rome and Milan, decided to close public playgrounds and parks. Under a decree issued earlier in the week, people had been allowed in parks as long as they kept at least a distance of 1 meter between each other.

The steps being implemented globally increasingly mirror those taken by China, which in January made the unprecedented decision to halt outbound transportation from cities with a combined population of more than 60 million people, starting with the epicenter, Wuhan, in the central province of Hubei.

The spread of COVID-19 in the country has slowed dramatically, according to China's National Health Commission. After reporting thousands of new cases per day only a month ago, the commission said Saturday that there were 13 new deaths and just 11 new cases, including people who recently arrived in China from other affected countries like Italy.