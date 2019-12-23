Spain dishes out $3.68 billion in bumper Christmas lottery

The lucky holders of ticket number 26590 struck it rich in Spain today when they won the top prize in the nation’s bumper Christmas lottery.

Lottery ticket sellers celebrate outside the store where the winning tickets were sold in Barcelona, Spain. Source: Associated Press

The top-prize winning number, known as El Gordo (The Fat One), worth $701,069 (all figures in NZD) fell out of the enormous metallic shuffling bins in a live televised event.

The winners won $33,548 for each dollar spent on a $33 ticket.

The incredibly popular lottery dishes out a total of $3.68 billion dollars in prizes this year, including lots of smaller prizes.

Other lotteries have bigger individual top prizes but Spain's Christmas lottery, held each year on December 23, is ranked as the world's richest for the total prize money involved.

The winning tickets were sold in the northeastern provinces of Tarragona and Barcelona, in central Madrid and Salamanca, and in southern Alicante, Murcia and Seville.

Winners of the top prize will pay $127,191 in taxes. Prizes up to $30,283 dollars are exempt from taxes.

Children from Madrid's San Ildefonso school called out the prizes on a nationally televised draw at Madrid's Teatro Real opera house.

The tiny wooden balls corresponding to the prizes roll down chutes from the two huge bins and are sung out by young girls and boys during the three-hour gala.

Families, friends and co-workers buy tickets together as part of a winter holiday tradition. They then gather around their television sets, radios or mobile phones, hoping that fortune shines on them.

Jubilant scenes follow of winners celebrating with uncorked cava bottles, congratulated by neighbors and swarmed by local media.