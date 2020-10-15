Spain becomes first EU nation to reach 900,000 Covid-19 infections

Spain has become the first European Union nation to reach 900,000 infections after adding more than 11,000 confirmed cases.

A woman cries during a protest organised by restaurant and bar owners in Barcelona, Spain. Source: Associated Press

Spain’s health ministry say it has confirmed 908,056 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, which is seventh in the world.

France is next in the EU with more than 750,000 cases, although the exact number of cases in each country depends on the amount of testing.

More than 5,000 new cases were diagnosed in Spain between Tuesday and Wednesday, the ministry says.