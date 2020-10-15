TODAY |

Spain becomes first EU nation to reach 900,000 Covid-19 infections

Source:  Associated Press

Spain has become the first European Union nation to reach 900,000 infections after adding more than 11,000 confirmed cases.

A woman cries during a protest organised by restaurant and bar owners in Barcelona, Spain. Source: Associated Press

Spain’s health ministry say it has confirmed 908,056 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, which is seventh in the world.

France is next in the EU with more than 750,000 cases, although the exact number of cases in each country depends on the amount of testing.

More than 5,000 new cases were diagnosed in Spain between Tuesday and Wednesday, the ministry says.

Spanish authorities have confirmed 33,413 deaths from Covid-19, ranking eighth in the world. Health experts believe the actual number is much higher because of a lack of testing.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
'Sorry sunshine, wrong place' – Winston Peters shuts down American Covid-19 denier at campaign event
2
Reformed thief gives security tips as survey reveals many Kiwis still leave doors unlocked
3
Advance NZ accused of using bank account to hide overseas donations
4
UK family whose son died in sailing trip tragedy appeal to Jacinda Ardern to enter NZ
5
Seven Sharp's Laura Daniel gets positive review from Jacinda Ardern for second try at a cake tribute
MORE FROM
World
MORE

UK family whose son died in sailing trip tragedy appeal to Jacinda Ardern to enter NZ
01:43

Stunning photo of Siberian tiger wins top photography award
00:48

Out on the campaign trail, Trump pleads with suburban US women - 'Please like me'

Cluster of Covid-19 cases in New South Wales halt easing of restrictions