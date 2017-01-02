 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Spain: 1,100 migrants try to breach North African border fence

share

Source:

Associated Press

More than 50 Moroccan and Spanish border guards were injured repelling around 1,100 African migrants who attempted to storm a border fence and enter Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spanish authorities said Sunday.

A Red Cross worker speaks with migrants after storming a fence to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Spain Friday Dec. 9, 2016. The Interior Ministry says some 400 migrants from Africa have stormed a border fence to enter Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco early Friday. (AP Photo/Jose Antonio Sempere)

A Red Cross worker speaks with migrants after storming a fence to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Spain.

Source: Associated Press

A regional government spokesman told The Associated Press that 50 Moroccan and five Spanish border guards were injured early on Sunday when the large group of migrants tried to enter Spain.

The spokesman said two migrants managed to reach Spanish soil. Both were injured in scaling the six-meter high border fence and were taken to a hospital by Spanish police. He spoke anonymously in line with government policy.

A further 100 migrants climbed the fence, but Spanish agents sent them directly back to Morocco.

Last month, more than 400 migrants succeeded in breaching Ceuta's fence in one of the biggest crossing attempts of recent years.

Hundreds of sub-Saharan African migrants living illegally in Morocco try to enter Ceuta and Melilla, Spain's other North African enclave, each year in hope of getting to Europe.

Most migrants who try to cross are intercepted on the spot and returned to Morocco. Those that make it over the fences are eventually repatriated or let go.

Thousands more try to reach Europe by crossing the Mediterranean Sea, often in small craft unfit for the open sea.

Also on Sunday, a ship of Spain's maritime rescue service rescued 52 migrants trying to reach Spain's southern coast in a small boat.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Teenage girl assaulted while out walking with younger sister

00:26
2
Olivier Giroud managed to somehow find the back of the net with an upright scorpion kick in his side’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace

Talk about being modest: Arsenal star Olivier Giroud says 'maximum luck' was behind brilliant scorpion kick goal

3

Teenage girls indecently assaulted on Mount Maunganui beach

01:07
4
The foursome took part in a charity event for the people of Kaikoura – with hilarious results.

Watch: Saveas v Williams sisters – The hilarious meeting between superstar siblings

00:54
5
Carey's mood seemed to range from frustration to resignation as she struggled with the pre-recorded musical tracks.

Video: Mariah Carey ends 2016 with performance debacle in Times Square


01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Holiday road toll rises to 18 after truck rolls in the Bay of Plenty

The accident happened at Thornton Rd at 12.30pm.


01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Boy, 12, in critical condition after campervan and car collide in Waikato

Three other people including a 13-year-old boy remain in hospital.

01:56
The plea from police comes as the road toll total is the same as last year with six days still to go.

Speed, alcohol and not wearing seatbelts cause road toll to rise in 2016

Last year 326 people were killed on New Zealand's roads.

00:22
A St John Paramedic says the man was lucky after receiving a gunshot wound to his knee.

Man reportedly shot while driving in West Auckland overnight

The man heard two bangs and then felt pain in his knee.

00:07
A Kiwi woman was one of many who suffered minor burns.

Kiwi woman suffers burns at NYE celebration in Thailand

A burning string of fireworks sent sparks flying at a massive crowd at a Full Moon Party.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ