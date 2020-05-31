SpaceX rocket successfully blasts off with NASA astronauts in historic launch

A rocket ship built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company thundered away from Earth with two Americans this morning, ushering in a new era of commercial space travel and putting NASA back in the business of launching astronauts from US soil for the first time in nearly a decade.



Historic SpaceX and NASA launch. Source: NASA

Watch this morning's launch on the 1 NEWS website here.

NASA’s Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken rode skyward aboard a sleek, white-and-black, bullet-shaped Dragon capsule on top of a Falcon 9 rocket, lifting off at 7.22am New Zealand time from the same launch pad used to send the Apollo astronauts to the moon a half-century ago.

Minutes later, they safely entered orbit.

“Let's light this candle,” Mr Hurley said just before ignition, borrowing the words used by Alan Shepard on America's first human spaceflight, in 1961.

The two men are scheduled to arrive at the International Space Station tomorrow for a stay of up to four months, after which they will return to Earth in a Right Stuff-style splashdown at sea.

Watch: SpaceX attempts launch of historic crewed mission with NASA

The mission unfolded amid the gloom of the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 100,000 Americans, and racial unrest across the US over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.

NASA officials and others held out hope the flight would would be a morale-booster.

“Maybe there’s an opportunity here for America to maybe pause and look up and see a bright, shining moment of hope at what the future looks like, that the United States of America can do extraordinary things even in difficult times,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said before launch.

With the on-time liftoff, SpaceX, founded by Mr Musk, the Tesla electric-car visionary, became the first private company to launch people into orbit, a feat achieved previously by only three governments: the US, Russia and China.

The flight also ended a nine-year launch drought for NASA, the longest such hiatus in its history. Ever since it retired the space shuttle in 2011, NASA has relied on Russian spaceships launched from Kazakhstan to take US astronauts to and from the space station.

In the intervening years, NASA outsourced the job of designing and building its next generation of spaceships to SpaceX and Boeing, awarding them nearly NZ$11.3 billion in contracts in a public-private partnership aimed at driving down costs and spurring innovation.

Boeing’s spaceship, the Starliner capsule, is not expected to fly astronauts until early 2021.

Mr Musk said earlier in the week that the project is aimed at “reigniting the dream of space and getting people fired up about the future”.

Ultimately, NASA hopes to rely in part on its commercial partners as it works to send astronauts back to the moon in the next few years, and on to Mars in the 2030s.

Before setting out for the launch pad in a gull-wing Tesla SUV — another Elon Musk product — Mr Behnken pantomimed a hug of his six-year-old son, Theo, and said: “Are you going to listen to Mommy and make her life easy?”

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley (left) and Robert Behnken. Source: Associated Press

Mr Hurley blew kisses to his 10-year-old son and wife.

A launch attempt on Thursday was called off with less than 17 minutes to go in the countdown because of lightning.

Leading up to today's launch, stormy weather in Florida threatened another postponement for most of the day, but then the skies began to clear just in time.

Nine minutes after liftoff, the rocket's first stage booster landed, as designed, on a barge a few hundred miles off the Florida coast.

Inside Kennedy Space Center, attendance was strictly limited because of the coronavirus, and the small crowd of a few thousand was a shadow of what it would have been without the threat of Covid-19.

US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence flew in for the event for the second time in four days.

By NASA’s count, more than 3 million viewers tuned in online.

Despite NASA’s insistence that the public stay safe by staying home, spectators gathered along beaches and roads hours in advance.

In this image provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at the Kennedy Space Center. Source: NASA/Associated Press

Among them was Neil Wight, a machinist from Buffalo, New York, who staked out a view of the launch pad from a park in Titusville.

“It’s pretty historically significant in my book, and a lot of other people’s books," Mr Wight said.

"With everything that’s going on in this country right now, it’s important that we do things extraordinary in life.

“We’ve been bombarded with doom and gloom for the last six, eight weeks, whatever it is, and this is awesome. It brings a lot of people together.”

The astronauts were kept in quasi-quarantine for more than two months before liftoff. The SpaceX technicians who helped them get into their spacesuits wore masks and gloves that made them look like black-clad ninjas. And at the launch centre, the SpaceX controllers were seated far apart.

Mr Hurley, a 53-year-old retired Marine, and Mr Behnken, 49, an Air Force colonel, are veterans of two space shuttle flights each.

Mr Hurley piloted the space shuttle on the last launch of astronauts from Kennedy, on July 8, 2011.

In keeping with Mr Musk’s penchant for futuristic flash, the astronauts wore angular white uniforms with black trim. Instead of the usual multitude of dials, knobs and switches, the Dragon capsule has three large touchscreens.

SpaceX has been launching cargo capsules to the space station since 2012. In preparation for Thursday’s flight, SpaceX sent up a Dragon capsule with only a test dummy aboard last year, and it docked smoothly at the orbiting outpost on autopilot, then returned to Earth in a splashdown.

During the Mercury, Gemini, Apollo and shuttle programs, NASA relied on aerospace contractors to build spacecraft according to the agency’s designs. NASA owned and operated the ships.

Under the new, 21st-century partnership, aerospace companies design, build, own and operate the spaceships, and NASA is essentially a paying customer on a list that could eventually include non-government researchers, artists and tourists.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket inside the company's hangar. Source: Associated Press

“What Elon Musk has done for the American space program is he has brought vision and inspiration that we hadn’t had” since the shuttle’s retirement in 2011, Mr Bridenstine said on the eve of launch.

He called the SpaceX chief “brilliant” and said Mr Musk has “absolutely delivered” for NASA.

The mission is technically considered by SpaceX and NASA to be a test flight. The next SpaceX voyage to the space station, set for the end of August, will have a full, four-person crew: three Americans and one Japanese.

Thursday's first attempted human flight was originally targeted for around 2015. But NASA’s commercial crew program encountered bureaucratic delays and technical setbacks.