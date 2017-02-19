SpaceX rocket set to launch from NASA's moon pad

SpaceX is all set to launch a rocket from NASA's historic moon pad.

A Space X Falcon9 rocket is readied for launch. This morning's planned launch will be SpaceX's first from Florida since a rocket explosion at another pad last summer. Source: Associated Press

SpaceX is sending up a load of space station supplies from the exact spot where Americans flew to the moon almost a half-century ago.

The pad was last used in 2011 for NASA's final space shuttle flight.

This is SpaceX's first launch from Florida since a rocket explosion September 1.

The accident during prelaunch testing heavily damaged that pad.

SpaceX turned to Launch Complex 39A which it leases from NASA to resume flights.