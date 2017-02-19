SpaceX rocket set to launch from NASA's moon pad

Source:Associated Press
SpaceX is all set to launch a rocket from NASA's historic moon pad.
A Space X Falcon9 rocket is readied for launch. This morning's planned launch will be SpaceX's first from Florida since a rocket explosion at another pad last summer.
SpaceX is sending up a load of space station supplies from the exact spot where Americans flew to the moon almost a half-century ago.
The pad was last used in 2011 for NASA's final space shuttle flight.
This is SpaceX's first launch from Florida since a rocket explosion September 1.
The accident during prelaunch testing heavily damaged that pad.
SpaceX turned to Launch Complex 39A which it leases from NASA to resume flights.
The company hopes to launch astronauts from 39A next year.
