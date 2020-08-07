TODAY |

SpaceX releases dozens more Starlink satellites - and Kiwis can see them tomorrow

Source:  1 NEWS

The latest batch of Starlink satellites has been released in space by the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s the 10th batch of satellites for the company’s internet satellite constellation system. Source: Associated Press

Around 57 satellites were bundled together, the 10th batch of Starlink satellites in total, as part of SpaceX's intended internet satellite constellation system.

They were released just over 90 minutes after the Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida's Cape today.

Following the successful launch, the satellites will be visible from New Zealand's night skies as a bright string of lights.

According to monitoring site Heavens Above, New Zealanders will have their best shot at seeing the new satellites at around 7pm tomorrow.

World
Space
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
US warns of 'increased caution' travelling to NZ, citing 23 active Covid-19 cases
2
'A sad privilege' - Elusive hourglass dolphin washes up on NZ shore for only third time in 150 years
3
Photos: 'Gap in processes' led to Auckland property group advertising tiny 'studio' for rent at $355 a week
4
Auckland woman who fatally stabbed her abusive partner sentenced to home detention
5
Richie Mo'unga jokes if Super Rugby Aotearoa-style comp returns in 2021, more breaks needed for aching players
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Michelle Obama says she's suffering from a 'low-grade depression'

Police raid homes of lockdown protest organisers in Melbourne amid 450 new Covid-19 cases

Africa passes 1 million confirmed Covid-19 cases; true toll likely much higher

Kanye West's 2020 White House bid receives backing from Republicans