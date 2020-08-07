SpaceX releases dozens more Starlink satellites - and Kiwis can see them tomorrow

The latest batch of Starlink satellites has been released in space by the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket today.

Around 57 satellites were bundled together, the 10th batch of Starlink satellites in total, as part of SpaceX's intended internet satellite constellation system.

They were released just over 90 minutes after the Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida's Cape today.

Following the successful launch, the satellites will be visible from New Zealand's night skies as a bright string of lights.