SpaceX launches communication satellite on third try

SpaceX has launched a communication satellite on the third try.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, July 5, 2017. SpaceX launched an Intelsat satellite on the third try on Wednesday. (Craig Bailey /Florida Today via AP)

The unmanned Falcon rocket blasted off today from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

It successfully hoisted an Intelsat satellite that was going so high that there wasn't enough leftover fuel to attempt a booster landing.

So the first stage fell into the Atlantic, as is still the custom for other rocket companies.

Launch attempts on Monday and Tuesday were foiled by last-second technical issues.

SpaceX is on a rocket roll. This is the private company's third launch in barely two weeks.

A recycled Falcon carried up a satellite from the NASA-leased pad at Kennedy on June 24, followed by the launch of a new rocket two days later from Southern California.

Today's rocket also was new.

