Space tourism one step closer as Virgin Galactic completes second test flight

Virgin Galactic has conducted the second rocket-powered test flight of its tourism spaceship in the skies over California.

The VSS Unity during today's test flight. Source: Twitter/VirginGalactic

The company says VSS Unity fired its rocket motor for 31 seconds and climbed to an altitude of 114,500 feet (34,899 metres) today, then glided to a landing at Mojave Air and Space Port.

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson was on hand to greet pilots Dave Mackay and Mark "Forger" Stucky as well as the crew of the carrier aircraft that launched the spaceship.