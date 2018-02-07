Space sports car now flying toward asteroid belt beyond Mars

The world's first space sports car is cruising toward the asteroid belt, well beyond Mars.

Musk's red Tesla is the first car to be put in space. Source: 1 NEWS

SpaceX chief Elon Musk confirmed the new, more distant route for his rocketing Tesla Roadster, which was launched aboard the company's Falcon Heavy from Florida.

Musk says the final firing of the upper stage put his red convertible into a solar orbit that stretches all the way to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The original plan had the car travelling no farther than Mars.