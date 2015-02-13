 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Space project 60-years-in-making will see Parker probe 'touch' the sun

Associated Press
Topics
World
Environment
Space

A red-hot voyage to the sun is going to bring us closer to our star than ever before.

NASA's Parker Solar Probe will be the first spacecraft to "touch" the sun, hurtling through the sizzling solar atmosphere and coming within just 6 million kilometres of the surface.

It's designed to take solar punishment like never before, thanks to its revolutionary heat shield that's capable of withstanding 1,370 degrees Celsius.

Liftoff is set for the pre-dawn hours of Saturday for this first-of-its-kind mission to a star.

"The coolest, hottest mission, baby, that's what it is," said Nicola Fox, the project scientist at Johns Hopkins University.

Roughly the size of a small car, Parker will get nearly seven times closer to the sun than previous spacecraft. To snuggle up to the sun, it will fly past Venus seven times over seven years. Each flyby will provide an orbit-shaping gravity boost, drawing it ever closer to the sun and straight into the corona — the sun's outermost atmosphere.

The closer, the better for figuring out why the corona is hundreds of times hotter than the sun's surface. Another mystery scientists hope to solve: What drives the solar wind? That's the steady, supersonic stream of charged particles blasting off the corona and into space in all directions.

"There are missions that are studying the solar wind, but we're going to get to the birthplace," Fox said.

Scientists expect the $1.5 billion mission to shed light not only on our own dynamic sun, but the billions of other yellow dwarf stars — and other types of stars — out there in the Milky Way and beyond. While granting us life, the sun also has the power to disrupt spacecraft in orbit, and communications and electronics on Earth.

"This is where we live," said NASA solar astrophysicist Alex Young. "We have to understand and characterize this place that we're traveling through."

The project was proposed in 1958 to a brand-new NASA, and "60 years later, and it's becoming a reality," said project manager Andy Driesman, also of Johns Hopkins , which designed and built the spacecraft. The technology for surviving such a close solar encounter, while still being light enough for flight, wasn't available until now.

Parker's 2.4 metre heat shield is just 11 centimetres thick. Sandwiched between two carbon sheets is airy carbon foam. The front has a custom white ceramic coating to reflect sunlight; it's expected to glow cherry red when bombarded by the extreme solar heat.

Almost everything on the spacecraft will be behind this and thus in room-temperature shade while ducking through the jagged edges of the corona, without so much as a blister on its science instruments.

The spacecraft will hit 690,000 kph in the corona at closest approach. That's equivalent to going from Washington, DC, to Philadelphia in a split second. Or Chicago to Beijing in under a minute.

This is the first NASA spacecraft to be named after someone still alive.

Eugene Parker, 91, professor emeritus at the University of Chicago, predicted the existence of solar wind 60 years ago. He plans be at Cape Canaveral for the launch. United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy rocket is providing the muscle.

Parker got to inspect the spacecraft last fall. He said he's "holding my breath that everything goes well."

"This is a journey into never-never land, you might say, where it's too hot for any sensible spacecraft to function," Parker told Johns Hopkins' Fox in a recent interview. "But some very clever engineering and construction have succeeded in making what looks like a very workable instrument."

The spacecraft holds photos of Parker as well as a copy of his 1958 research paper on what he termed solar wind. Despite skepticism, NASA's Mariner 2 spacecraft proved Parker right in 1962.

Also on board: more than 1 million names of space fans submitted to NASA this past spring.

It's a fast-paced mission, with the first Venus encounter occurring less than two months after liftoff, in early October, and the first brush with the sun in November.

In all, the spacecraft will make 24 elongated laps around the sun, closer than the orbit of Mercury, the innermost planet. The records will start falling with the first orbit, when the Parker probe comes within 25 million kilometres of the sun and beats the current record holder, NASA's former Helios 2 spacecraft. Helios 2 got within 43 million kilometres of the sun in 1976.

Fox puts it this way: If the sun and Earth were on opposite ends of a football field, Mercury would be at the sun's 35-yard line, Helios 2 at the 29-yard line and the Parker probe at the 4-yard line.

NASA's Messenger, which orbited Mercury from 2011 to 2015, provided insight into the solar wind but was too away.

"You know something exciting is just around the bend, but where you're sitting you can't see what that is," Fox said. "So really the only way we can now do it is to do this daring mission to plunge into the corona."

The Parker probe's final three orbits — in 2024 and 2025 — will be the closest. The spacecraft eventually will run out of fuel and, no longer able to keep its heat shield pointed toward the sun, will burn and break apart — except perhaps for the rugged heat shield.

"It's a pretty tough shield," said Fox.

A stunning look at the Sun.
Topics
World
Environment
Space
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
The star winger's injury woes appear to have struck once again.

Steve Hansen says Nehe Milner-Skudder is fine despite leaving All Blacks' game of three halves
2

'Respect over everything' - Warriors pay tribute to retiring Matt Cecchin
3

Warriors' trio are the best in the NRL, says Knights' Mitchell Pearce
4

Man dies after being crushed by steel framing in Auckland

5

'We both looked at him and he's a Lachie' - Toni Street reveals newborn boy's name
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Police officers and RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) survey the area of a shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada on Friday, August 10 2018.

Two police officers dead in Canada shooting
01:39
Police are hunting two people and couldn't rule in or out a gun or a samurai sword being used in the attack.

Sydney man staggers onto street covered in blood and dies following brutal attack
00:23
Malindi, born last week at Chester Zoo, is an Eastern black rhino, which are listed as critically endangered with only 650 believed to remain in the wild.

Adorable baby rhino frolics and rolls about in first public appearance at English zoo
Taxi (file picture).

New York City restricts app-based taxi firms Uber and Lyft over congestion fears

Plastic ban just first step towards sustainable shopping, say experts

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Environment

While the government is looking to phase out the use of single-use plastic bags, marketing and engineering experts say there is more businesses can do to limit packaging.

The government announced yesterday it will be aiming to get rid of the bags by July next year and will likely also include compostable and biodegradable bags.

It is a move that's being supported by the president of Engineers for Social Responsibility, Thomas Neitzert.

"We know they do not degrade in your average environment, compostables only degrade in compost factories, so every bag whether it's degradable or compostable hangs around in the environment for quite a few months and that's when the damage occurs," he said.

Professor Neitzert said a single-use plastic bag ban was a good first step, but there needed to be a conversation around what else needed to go.

"High on my list is single use plastic bottles for water, or there's lots of single packaging in a bigger box, where we really have to think about from a producer's point of view how can we supply more in bulk and don't wrap every single chocolate in a plastic or foil wrapper," he said.

University of Auckland senior lecturer in marketing Mike Lee said New Zealand retailers could learn from practices taking place overseas.

"Like if you buy a toaster, instead of bringing the whole box back home to unpack, in countries like Germany you can leave the whole box there as well as all the styrofoam," he said.

Dr Mike Lee said that approach put more pressure on the retailer and manufacturer, rather than the responsibility lying solely with the consumer to limit packaging.

Source: rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Environment
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:06
1 NEWS' Pacific Correspondent gives a round-up of news in the region.

Pacific update with Barbara Dreaver: Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Church-loving nana goes viral, shocking PNG police beating causes condemnation

Should drug testing of beneficiaries be stopped after 'so few' fail?

Rowing NZ high performance manager resigns amid climate of fear claims

Watch: The touching moment Jacinda Ardern helps schoolboy deliver speech on the scourge of plastic bags

Single-use plastic bags to be phased out over the next year, Government announces

Kanye West stays silent after being asked if President Trump cares about black people

Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
North America
Music

Kanye West stayed silent after he was asked whether he thinks US President Donald Trump cares for black people.

The rap star was quizzed about Trump during his appearance on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.

He discussed his support for Trump and questioned why people criticise the president instead of trying "love".

Kimmel pointed to the policy that separated immigrant families and asked: "You've so famously and so powerfully said 'George Bush doesn't care about black people,' it makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does, or any people at all?"

West considered the question without answering before the programme went to a commercial break.

Kimmel earlier asked West if he was worried about his wife, Kim Kardashian West, being alone with the president in the Oval Office.

The rapper replied by saying that Mr Trump "is a player".


The rapper and supporter of President Trump was uncharacteristically quiet after being asked the question on US talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live. Source: Youtube: Jimmy Kimmel Live
Topics
World
Politics
North America
Music