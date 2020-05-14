South Korea's number of Covid-19 cases surpasses 50 after fresh outbreak

South Korea has reported 57 additional cases of the coronavirus, marking a second day in a row that its daily jump is above 50 as authorities struggle to suppress a spike in fresh infections in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area.
The figures released today by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took the country's total to 11,776 cases, with 273 deaths. The agency says 10,552 people have recovered while 951 remain in treatment.
South Korea's caseload peaked in late February and early March but a later significant easing amid aggressive tracing, testing and treatment prompted authorities to loosen strict social distancing rules. The country has since seen an increase in new infections, mostly in the Seoul region, where about half of its 51 million people live.