South Korean President says latest North Korea missile test - 'a serious threat to global peace'

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called North Korea's latest missile test a "serious threat" to global peace and stressed the need for stronger sanctions and pressure against Pyongyang to discourage its nuclear ambitions.

Speaking at a National Security Council meeting, Mr Moon that the South would not "overlook" North Korea's provocations and would work with ally United States to strengthen its security.

Mr Moon said South Korea anticipated the latest North Korean launch in advance and prepared for it.

In response to the launch, South Korea's military conducted its own missile drills that started just minutes after North Korea's launch was detected.

South Korea's military says the missile was fired from an area north of Pyongyang early on Wednesday (local time).

The US military's senior enlisted advisers have also commented on the missile launch today.

Army Command Sergeant Major John Wayne Troxel said that US forces were charged "to be prepared to fight and win, if we have to".

Chief Master Sergeant Patrick F. McMahon of the US Air Force, meanwhile, said that diplomacy and denuclearisation "is the ultimate goal" in dealing with North Korea.