South Korean President says latest North Korea missile test - 'a serious threat to global peace'

Source:

Associated Press

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called North Korea's latest missile test a "serious threat" to global peace and stressed the need for stronger sanctions and pressure against Pyongyang to discourage its nuclear ambitions.

The missile flew around 1000km before falling into the Sea of Japan today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking at a National Security Council meeting, Mr Moon that the South would not "overlook" North Korea's provocations and would work with ally United States to strengthen its security.

Mr Moon said South Korea anticipated the latest North Korean launch in advance and prepared for it.

In response to the launch, South Korea's military conducted its own missile drills that started just minutes after North Korea's launch was detected.

South Korea's military says the missile was fired from an area north of Pyongyang early on Wednesday (local time).

The US military's senior enlisted advisers have also commented on the missile launch today.

The president wouldn't say how the US would deal with the launch in a brief address to the media.
Source: Associated Press

Army Command Sergeant Major John Wayne Troxel said that US forces were charged "to be prepared to fight and win, if we have to".

Chief Master Sergeant Patrick F. McMahon of the US Air Force, meanwhile, said that diplomacy and denuclearisation "is the ultimate goal" in dealing with North Korea.

The launch is the first since September 15 when North Korea fired an intermediate ballistic missile.

00:23
00:40
00:23
The PM and Bill English got into a feisty debate today in the first sitting of Parliament.

Live stream: Nats butt heads with Jacinda, Winston and co. in Parliament's question time

The slip in Birkenhead has now taken more than 50 square metres of land, leaving a gaping hole in the landscape.

Watch: New drone footage shows scale of huge Auckland slip that's destroyed a carpark

Joshua says you wouldn't see other rivalries such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal stoop to such levels so why should the Kiwi fighter.

Watch: 'I swerve those clowns' - Anthony Joshua calls Joseph Parker a 'clown', says he's poorly managed

00:25
The man, identified only as 'Andre' wasn't about to let two thugs terrorise his local.

Watch: Queensland pub patron smashes machete-wielding robber in face with barstool

The NZ-born England all-rounder wasn't keen to chat about his playing future when he arrived in Christchurch.

Watch: Stony-faced cricketer Ben Stokes swarmed by media at Christchurch Airport, ahead of possible game for Canterbury

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

The stormy weather is going to fire up in the central plateau this afternoon

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

The host of TVNZ 1's Breakfast show has been an enthusiastic learner of the language.

Jack Tame honoured for championing Te Reo Maori on TVNZ 1 Breakfast

Jack has proudly been learning te reo for a year.


Reserve Bank to ease LVR lending conditions - slightly

Governor Grant Spencer says changes to be closely monitored to ensure financial stability risk "remains contained".


 
