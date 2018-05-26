South Korean government relieved over revived talks for US, North Korea summit

South Korea says it feels relieved about the revived talks for a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over the future of Kim's nuclear weapons program.

Protesters attend a rally to denounce the United States' policies against North Korea near the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, yesterday. Source: Associated Press

The statement by Seoul's presidential office today came hours after Trump welcomed North Korea's conciliatory response to yesterday's letter withdrawing from the summit, and said the meeting might be getting back on track.

Trump tweeted later Friday that the summit, if it does happen, will likely take place June 12 in Singapore, as originally planned.

Seoul's Blue House says it's "carefully" watching the developments between Washington and Pyongyang.

President Donald Trump says the US is "having very productive talks with North Korea" about a summit next month with Kim Jong Un, and says it could happen June 12, the date that was under consideration before Trump abruptly canceled the summit Thursday.

Trump is tweeting that if the summit happens it "will likely remain in Singapore on the same date, June 12th., and, if necessary, will be extended beyond that date."

Trump had said earlier Friday that the potentially historic summit might be getting back on track.

On Thursday, Trump had canceled the summit, citing the North's "tremendous anger and open hostility."