South Korea says North Korea fighter jets fired missiles off North’s east coast

Source:  Associated Press

South Korea says North Korean fighter jets have fired missiles off the North’s east coast.

A file image of a military parade taking place in the secretive country of North Korea. Source: 1 NEWS

A South Korean defence official says the North launched several fighter jets after it conducted suspected cruise missile tests on Tuesday morning (local time).

The official says the North Korean fighter jets fired an unspecified number of air-to-surface missiles toward the North’s eastern waters.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity, citing department rules.

