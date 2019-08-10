South Korea says no suspicious activities detected in North amid reports Kim Jong Un in frail condition

South Korea’s presidential office says no suspicious activities have been detected in North Korea, a statement made today after reports surfaced that Kim Jong Un was in fragile condition after recent heart surgery.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a missile test in North Korea on July 25, 2019. Source: Associated Press

The presidential Blue House said it couldn’t confirm Kim’s current health.



CNN had cited an anonymous US official who said Kim was in “grave danger” after an unspecified surgery. Later, another US official told the same network that the concerns about Kim’s health are credible but the severity is hard to assess.

Earlier, Daily NK had cited anonymous sources saying Kim was recovering from heart surgery in the capital Pyongyang and that his condition was improving.