 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


South Korea to resume controversial aid programme to North Korea

share

Source:

Associated Press

South Korea has decided to resume humanitarian aid to North Korea to help children and pregnant women, but didn't determine when to provide the $NZ10 million worth of assistance amid tensions created by Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests.

Liberal candidate Moon Jae-in convincingly won the election today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Still, the decision is ensured to trigger heated political debates as many South Koreans have expressed concerns that the aid resumption would distract from efforts to step up sanctions and pressure against the North over its rapidly expanding nuclear weapons program.

South Korea suspended humanitarian aid to North Korea after the country conducted its fourth nuclear test in January 2016.

The country's new liberal President Moon Jae-in, who took office in May, has maintained that the issue of providing humanitarian aid to North Korea should be handled independently from political circumstances.

After a meeting between ministries and civilian experts, the government decided to support programs by the United Nations Children's Fund and the UN World Food Programme for providing food and medicines to North Korean children and pregnant women, the Unification Ministry said.

The ministry said the assistance doesn't include cash and there's "realistically no possibility" that the North could use it to support its military.

The government will decide when to provide the aid considering the state of relations between the rival Koreas, the ministry said.

The UN assesses that 18 million of the 25 million North Koreans are experiencing varying levels of food shortages and the country also suffers from high child and maternal mortality rates.

Powerful bombers and stealth jets fly over the Korean Peninsula amid heightened animosities with North Korea.
Source: Associated Press

Son Kum-ju, a lawmaker and spokesman of the opposition People's Party, said the decision to resume aid was badly timed because it risks sending mixed signals to the international community that's trying to tighten the screws on Pyongyang.

Related

Politics

Asia

00:19
The missile triggered warning alarms across northern Japan.

IOC confident South Korea Winter Olympics will go ahead despite tensions with north
01:16
South Korea's military conducted a live-fire drill today in direct response to North Korea's latest nuclear test, thought to be a Hydrogen bomb.

Watch: South Korea launches ballistic missiles, fighter jets in dramatic show of might against North

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:49
1
The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in New Zealand history.

Watch: Lotto win of $30 million claimed by team of 10 woman - 'We're all going to help our families'

00:58
2
Yankees batter Todd Frazier couldn’t stand while teammate Matt Holiday struggled to hold back tears after the distressing incident.

Video: MLB stars in tears after young girl in stands is struck by ball from 150km/h pitch

00:24
3
Two men in the small town of Bulls gave the National Party leader a warm welcome.

Watch: Too young to vote 17-year-old gives rousing haka to Bill English in Bulls

4
The Crusaders became the first foreign side to win a final in South Africa.

Kiwi sides disadvantaged as new Super Rugby schedule confirmed

02:33
5
The incident happened on Parliament's forecourt today.

Graphic video: Man who set himself on fire outside Parliament is helped by emergency services

02:33
The incident happened on Parliament's forecourt today.

Graphic video: Man who set himself on fire outside Parliament is helped by emergency services

The man has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

00:49
The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in New Zealand history.

Watch: Lotto win of $30 million claimed by team of 10 woman - 'We're all going to help our families'

Tina, purchased the ticket on behalf of her syndicate and was the first to learn of their win.

00:24
Two men in the small town of Bulls gave the National Party leader a warm welcome.

Watch: Too young to vote 17-year-old gives rousing haka to Bill English in Bulls

"I couldn't give you my vote so I decided to give you something else."

02:01
The National leader says: "Sometimes things don't go as they should".

Final leaders' debate between English and Ardern pulls in over one million viewers

The debate was must watch viewing for over 40% of New Zealand's TV audience last night.

02:34
English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

Watch: 'I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle man' – English issues blunt message on Peters

English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 