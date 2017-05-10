South Korea to resume controversial aid programme to North Korea

South Korea has decided to resume humanitarian aid to North Korea to help children and pregnant women, but didn't determine when to provide the $NZ10 million worth of assistance amid tensions created by Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests.

Still, the decision is ensured to trigger heated political debates as many South Koreans have expressed concerns that the aid resumption would distract from efforts to step up sanctions and pressure against the North over its rapidly expanding nuclear weapons program.

South Korea suspended humanitarian aid to North Korea after the country conducted its fourth nuclear test in January 2016.

The country's new liberal President Moon Jae-in, who took office in May, has maintained that the issue of providing humanitarian aid to North Korea should be handled independently from political circumstances.

After a meeting between ministries and civilian experts, the government decided to support programs by the United Nations Children's Fund and the UN World Food Programme for providing food and medicines to North Korean children and pregnant women, the Unification Ministry said.

The ministry said the assistance doesn't include cash and there's "realistically no possibility" that the North could use it to support its military.

The government will decide when to provide the aid considering the state of relations between the rival Koreas, the ministry said.

The UN assesses that 18 million of the 25 million North Koreans are experiencing varying levels of food shortages and the country also suffers from high child and maternal mortality rates.