South Korea reports 323 new Covid-19 cases, five more deaths

Source:  Associated Press

South Korea has reported 323 new cases of the coronavirus as health officials prepare to tighten distancing restrictions in the greater capital area.

Medical workers test people for Covid-19 in a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea. Source: Associated Press

The 16th consecutive day of triple-digit jumps brought the national caseload to 19,400. Fatalities reached 321 after five more deaths overnight.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said today 249 of the new cases came from the densely-populated Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of the country’s 51 million people live. Health workers have struggled to track infections linked to churches, restaurants, schools and apartment buildings.

The country has added 4630 cases over the last 16 days, raising fears about overwhelming hospitals.

For eight days starting tomorrow, restaurants will provide only deliveries and takeouts after 9pm.

Franchised coffee shops like Starbucks will sell only takeout drinks and food while gyms and after-school academies will be shut to slow the viral spread.

