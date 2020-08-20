South Korea reports 288 new Covid-19 cases

South Korea has reported 288 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus — its third straight day of more than 200 cases as health authorities scramble to slow an outbreak in the region around the capital.

Medical workers test people for Covid-19 in a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea. Source: Associated Press

The figures announced today by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought the national caseload to 16,346, including 307 deaths.

The agency says 230 of the new cases are in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan region, home to half of the country’s 51 million people.

Health workers there have struggled to track transmissions tied to various places and groups, including churches, restaurants, schools and workers.