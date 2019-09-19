South Korea police find serial killer suspect wanted for slaying of nine women

South Korean police say they have found a suspect thought to be an infamous serial killer wanted for the slaying of nine women some 30 years ago.

Police said today they've found a person whose DNA matches samples taken from evidence collected from some of the crime scenes.

South Korean media reported the suspect is a 56-year-old man who is serving a life sentence for raping and killing his sister-in-law in 1994.

The same suspect is thought to be responsible for the rape and slaying of nine women in Hwasong, a city just south of Seoul, between 1986 and 1991.

The victims were aged between 13 and 71 and their bodies were all discovered bound by their own clothes.