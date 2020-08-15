South Korea extends olive branch to Japan over WW2 history on 75th anniversary of Japanese surrender

South Korean President Moon Jae-in offered talks with Japan to resolve a bitter feud over wartime grievances as the nation celebrated the 75th anniversary of its liberation from Japanese colonial rule at the end of World War II.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, centre, at the 75th anniversary of the Liberation Day in Seoul. Source: Associated Press

In a nationally televised speech, Moon said that his government has "left the door of consultations wide open" for Japan to settle a long legal and diplomatic dispute over compensation for Koreans who had been subjected to forced labour at mines, factories and other sites.

Relations between America's Asian allies sank to their lowest point in decades last year as they allowed their disagreements over wartime history to spill over into issues related to trade and military co-operation.

Moon, who tempered his words, avoided direct criticism of the conservative Japanese government of Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, which has insisted that all compensation issues were settled when the two countries normalised relations under a 1965 treaty.

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Source: 1 NEWS

Japan's stance was refuted by South Korea's Supreme Court in 2018, when it ruled that the deal did not cover individual rights to seek reparations and called on Japanese companies to compensate aging Korean plaintiffs who had been forced into slave labour.

"Our government is ready to sit face-to-face with the Japanese government at any time" to find a mutual solution the victims can support, Moon said.

He said the process would help build a "bridge of friendship and future cooperation" between the countries.

Tokyo didn't immediately respond to Moon's comments.

In a move Seoul saw as retaliation for the court ruling, Japan last year tightened export restrictions on certain high-tech materials used by major South Korean companies to produce semiconductors and smartphone displays — key exports for South Korea. South Korea has proceed with a complaint to the World Trade Organization.