South Korea elects new president who promises to try for diplomacy with North Korea

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
1 NEWS Reporter
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Two men casually strolled into a local dairy and made off with handfuls of cash and cigarettes as the owner watched on.
Taranaki District Health Board says drastic measures were needed to deal with the 14-year-old.
A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.
Act MP David Seymour and others are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.
The deputy PM has taken the witness stand in Chester Borrows' careless driving case.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More