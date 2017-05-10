South Korea elects human rights lawyer as new president, according to exit poll

South Koreans have elected Moon Jae-in as their new leader in the nation's first-ever presidential by-election, according to an exit poll, in the culmination of months of political developments that led to the downfall of his predecessor.

South Korea's presidential candidate Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party raises his hands as he arrives to give a speech on a stage in Seoul. Source: Associated Press

The exit poll that forecast liberal candidate Moon Jae-in's victory in South Korea's presidential election yesterday surveyed about 89,000 people, a fraction of the country's 42.5 million eligible voters.

It had Moon on 41.1 per cent and the nearest rival conservative Hong Joon-Pyo on 23.3 per cent.

Two of Moon's key rivals conceded defeat a few hours after the results were announced.

The winning candidate in yesterday's election will be officially sworn in as South Korea's new president after the election commission finishes the vote count and declares the winner at midday.

This forgoes the usual two-month transition because the vote was a by-election to choose a successor to ousted President Park Geun-hye, whose term was to originally end in February 2018.

Following months of protests by millions and an impeachment by lawmakers, Park was removed from office and arrested in March over corruption allegations. The new South Korean president will still serve out a full, single five-year term.

In just six months, Park went from the country's most powerful person to languishing in a jail cell as she awaits a corruption trial.

Her fall ends a political dynasty founded by her late father, the dictator Park Chung-hee, whose economic policies helped lift South Korea from poverty even as he abused dissidents and trampled the constitution.

Moon Jae-in, the liberal former human rights lawyer, must lead a country still deeply divided between conservative and liberal - even as he navigates the political mess left by ousted Park, who once jailed Moon for leading student protests.