South Korea culls thousands of pigs after confirming African swine fever

Associated Press
South Korea is culling thousands of pigs after confirming African swine fever at a farm near its border with North Korea, which had an outbreak in May.

South Korea's agriculture ministry said the country's first case of the highly contagious disease was confirmed today in tests on five pigs that died at the farm in the city of Paju.

Thousands of pigs have been culled nationwide. Source: Associated Press

The government has vowed stern quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the disease, which threatens a massive industry that involves 6,000 farms raising more than 11 million pigs.

African swine fever has decimated pig herds in China and other Asian countries before reaching the Koreas. It is harmless to people but for pigs is highly contagious and fatal. There is no known cure.

