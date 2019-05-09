TODAY |

South Korea claims North Korea has fired another unidentified projectile

Associated Press
South Korea's military says North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile from its western area, the second such launch in the last five days.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff had no other immediate details of today's launch.

North Korea and the United States are currently deadlocked in diplomacy meant to rid the North of its nuclear arsenal.

The launch came hours after the North through its state media described its earlier firing of rocket artillery and an apparent short-range ballistic missile on Saturday as a regular and defensive military exercise and ridiculed South Korea for criticising the launches.

North Korea missile (file picture).
North Korea missile (file picture). Source: istock.com
