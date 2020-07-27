TODAY |

South East Queensland to enter four-day lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

South East Queensland will enter a snap four-day lockdown this afternoon after the Australian state recorded six new Covid-19 cases.

File picture. Source: istock.com

All of today's new cases are linked to a Brisbane high school student who tested positive on Thursday, Nine reports. All six cases have the Delta variant.

It's unknown how the 17-year-old contracted the virus.

Eleven Queensland local governments will go under lockdown from 4pm today, ending at 4pm on Tuesday at the earliest.

"We must go hard and go early. And so from 4:00pm today, the 11 LGAs that currently have mask-wearing requirements will go into lockdown. This will be the strictest lockdown that we have had," Deputy Premier Steven Miles said.

Residents may leave to shop for essential goods within 10 kilometres of their homes; essential work or school and childcare; exercise with one other person outside of their household within 10 kilometres of their home; and healthcare, including vaccinations. 

